LONDON, July 29 Southampton have signed central defender Steven Caulker from relegated Queens Park Rangers on a season long loan, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who has made one appearance for England, has also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea and Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Southampton executive director of football Les Reed confirmed the signing and told Southampton's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) that Caulker "will offer us an excellent defensive option."

He added: "He is a player with a good blend of both experience and potential."

Manager Ronald Koeman told reporters he was looking for more players to build competition in a squad that plays Vitesse Arnhem in the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday.

"It's a nice challenge for everyone. As a club, you like to have the best. We would like to have a good balance in the squad to do well in Europe and in the Premier League," he said. (Reporting by Timothy Collings, editing by Alan Baldwin)