Jan 18 Premier League club Southampton sacked manager Nigel Adkins on Friday and replaced him with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

"This decision has been made with the long-term ambitions of Southampton Football Club in mind," the club, who lie 15th in the table, said in a statement on their website www.saintsfc.co.uk. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)