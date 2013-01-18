Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 18 Premier League club Southampton sacked manager Nigel Adkins on Friday and replaced him with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.
"This decision has been made with the long-term ambitions of Southampton Football Club in mind," the club, who lie 15th in the table, said in a statement on their website www.saintsfc.co.uk. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.