SOUTHAMPTON, England Nov 7 For Premier League momentum, and to keep confidence running sky high on the south coast, Southampton's French international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is demanding a win over Leicester City so Saints enter the international break in perfect shape.

A loss to Tottenham Hotspur before the last international spell had threatened to dent their confidence, but that has since proven to be their only defeat in their last 12 games.

Southampton sit pretty in second spot in the league, and have no intention of easing off the accelerator.

"We are ready to kick on, we know that after Saturday we are going to have another break, the mood is very good but we know it can change very quickly," Schneiderlin said.

"It is important to us before the international break to have a good result against Leicester so we are able to enjoy our national duties.

"Before whatever break it is important to get a victory, but we want to keep second place and to catch Chelsea.

"For a few games now there is a lot of expectation and we responded well. Leicester are a promoted team and we know how we were when we were promoted, the anger and also pleasure we had each game."

Southampton will be looking to make it five wins out of five in all competitions. Leicester, meanwhile, have not won in five.

Having won the Championship last season to gain promotion to the Premier League, the Foxes have stumbled after a bright start, and sit third from bottom with nine points from their opening 10 matches.

"The players have worked exceptionally hard and there is more to come from us," Leicester manager Nigel Pearson told his club's TV station.

"We're having a bit of a difficult run but that in itself is something we have to adapt to. It was never going to be a very easy transition, I still think we've got more to come."

Saints' Dutch boss Ronald Koeman knows his players cannot afford to give an inch if they are to continue their remarkable progress this season.

"Leicester will... have good organisation on the pitch, to close the line and not leave a lot of space for us to play," Koeman told reporters. "When we have the ball we need good possession and good positions on the pitch to play at a high tempo.

"We know that, and in all the training sessions that is what we are doing. It's all about possession and okay, the physical part is an important part of football, but I believe in the way of playing and that makes the difference between teams."

Everybody at St Mary's knows, too, how important it is to pick up full points against the likes of Leicester, with some mammoth clashes looming.

Between the end of this month and Jan. 10, Southampton will face champions Manchester City, Arsenal twice, Manchester United twice, Chelsea and Everton. (Editing by: Toby Davis)