June 16 Southampton have appointed former Dutch international Ronald Koeman as manager on a three-year contract, the English Premier League club said on their Twitter feed on Monday.

The 51-year-old, who left Feyenoord at the end of this season, replaces Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine joined Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The new manager will also have his brother Erwin as his assistant at Southampton.

Koeman, one of the finest players in Dutch history, spent three successful seasons at Feyenoord.

They finished second to Ajax Amsterdam last season and were the league's leading scorers.

Koeman has also previously managed Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia and AZ Alkmaar.

As a player he was a goal-scoring defender known for his powerful shot and captained the Netherlands team that won the European Championship in 1988.

Koeman won the European Cup with PSV in 1988 before joining compatriot Johan Cruyff's Barcelona 'dream team' that won four successive Spanish league titles and the 1992 European Cup.

Southampton finished eighth in the league this season. (Writing by Tim Collings, editing by Tony Jimenez)