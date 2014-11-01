LONDON Nov 1 Ronald Koeman hailed Southampton's latest triumph at Hull, which keeps their dream of playing in Europe soaring, as an "incredible performance", insisting that their second-half display showcased a team in perfect control.

The Saints' Dutch manager was left purring in satisfaction after Saturday's 1-0 win ensured that the Premier League's surprise packets would finish the weekend in second place in the table.

Yet as the travelling fans from England's south coast ended the game chanting about a title challenge, Koeman, asked if he could deliver such a dream, had to offer a touch of realism.

"That's always positive but that's not what will happen," he said. "But to continue winning and being up in the table, why not?

"If you win games, you will have good possibilities. Maybe to play in Europe, you never know. If we keep like this, it can be a fantastic season."

Even though he felt that Southampton's 10th win in their last 11 games was "not our best game", Koeman was thrilled with the quality of his side as they capitalised on Victor Wanyama's brilliant third minute strike which his manager hailed as "an incredible goal".

"The second half was perfection in how you have to control a game. The team performance was incredible, another clean sheet that brings the points," said Koeman, whose side have stopped the opposition scoring in six of their 10 League matches so far.

Koeman admitted that even he was a little surprised at Southampton's remarkable start to a campaign in which they had been tipped by many to struggle after the sale of key players in the close season.

The Saints' manager once buried a thunderous strike from a free kick for Barcelona against Sampdoria to win the 1992 European Cup at Wembley but even this occasional scorer of grand goals reckoned he had seen nothing like Wanyama's 40-metre winner.

"I don't score ones like this," smiled Koeman, who watched in awe as his Kenyan midfielder capitalised on a poor clearance from Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic to send his chip sailing back over him and into the net.

"It was an incredible one," said Koeman. "Maybe it was the fault of the goalkeeper but shooting from that distance and with that precision, it was incredible." (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)