Aug 30 Southampton are set to buy Japan defender Maya Yoshida from Dutch top-flight club VVV-Venlo, the English Premier League team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old will sign a three-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee provided he is given entry clearance. He has already secured a work permit.

"He is a centre half who is comfortable on both the right and left-hand side. He has a good physical presence," Southampton manager Nigel Adkins told the club's official website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

Yoshida has been capped 17 times by his country and captained Japan at the London Olympics. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)