Soccer-Southampton report Liverpool "for tapping up Van Dijk" -UK media
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
Aug 30 Southampton are set to buy Japan defender Maya Yoshida from Dutch top-flight club VVV-Venlo, the English Premier League team said on Thursday.
The 24-year-old will sign a three-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee provided he is given entry clearance. He has already secured a work permit.
"He is a centre half who is comfortable on both the right and left-hand side. He has a good physical presence," Southampton manager Nigel Adkins told the club's official website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).
Yoshida has been capped 17 times by his country and captained Japan at the London Olympics. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
PARIS, June 6 For good reason Austria's Dominic Thiem knows he will have to find a new weapon when he takes on defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.