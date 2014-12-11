LONDON Dec 11 Three defeats in a row may have seen Southampton's league position return to "normal", but manager Ronald Koeman is confident their loss of form is nothing more than a blip.

Having suffered defeats by Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, the Saints have slipped down to fifth in the table with 26 points from 15 matches.

But Koeman, who has been widely praised for the job he has done since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in the close season, has not lost faith in his side's playing philosophy.

"We've lost three games against big clubs, and you have to learn from that if you want to make the next step," Koeman told a news conference on Thursday.

"Maybe being fifth in the league is a bit more normal for Southampton, but we'd like to do the maximum we can.

"It's not good to always watch the table. Why? Because I believe in the players and the way we play."

Despite losing 2-1 to Manchester United at St Mary's on Monday, Koeman believes his side can learn a lot from the defeat.

"I think we played good games against Arsenal and Manchester United but the results were negative," he said.

"We created good chances but scored once. The difference is that we made mistakes. Big teams don't need many chances to score.

"But we don't like to lose. You don't get prizes for good football. You can talk and you can show videos, but winning games is what brings confidence. That's important."

Southampton travel to 19th-placed Burnley on Saturday and they will be boosted by the return of defender Toby Alderweireld after a hamstring injury.

James Ward-Prowse has also returned to training but French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is unlikely to be fit before Southampton's League Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

With two games in quick succession in the north of England, Southampton will not return to the south coast before their match against Sheffield United and Koeman thinks that will stand them in good stead.

"We need everybody fresh, to stay over means no travelling, more recovering and that's very important," he said.

"We have to come back to our winning style and that means we have to focus on Saturday. After we have time for Tuesday." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)