Jan 12 Japan striker Tadanari Lee is regarded as an 'exceptional talent' and has been granted a work permit to complete his move to English Championship (second division) leaders Southampton, despite not meeting international appearance criteria.

The 26-year-old would fly to England as soon as possible to sign his contract, the 1976 FA Cup winners said on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) on Wednesday.

The English Football Association ruled that Lee, who has only nine appearances for the Asian champions, was "an exceptional talent that would enhance the game in this country" clearing the way for him to be granted a work permit.

Southampton have struggled for goals in recent weeks and have seen their lead cut after only one league win in six matches as they bid to return to the Premier League for the first time since relegation in 2005.

Lee, born to South Korean parents, scored 15 goals in 32 matches for J.League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima last season and the diminutive, industrious striker has established himself for the national team under Italian coach Alberto Zaccheroni.

He gained international attention when he scored a stunning left-foot volley match-winner in the Asian Cup final against Australia in Qatar 12 months ago to claim a record fourth regional championship for the Blue Samurai.

