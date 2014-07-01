July 1 Former England and Liverpool midfielder Sammy Lee has joined Southampton as assistant coach to new manager Ronald Koeman, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old was poised to join Championship club Brighton and Hove Albion but backed out of the deal when he was approached by Southampton.

Lee has previously worked as part of Liverpool's backroom staff and as head of academy coaching at Bolton Wanderers.

He was appointed on Tuesday alongside goalkeeping coach Dave Watson and technical director Martin Hunter.

Dutchman Koeman took over last month following Mauricio Pochettino's move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)