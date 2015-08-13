Southampton midfielder Sadio Mane says he is looking to pick up where he left off in the Premier League at St Mary's on Saturday against Everton.

Mane netted a hat-trick in just 176 seconds against Aston Villa in the Saints' final league game at St Mary's last season, breaking a 21-year-old Premier League record.

"It was nice to end the season like that at St Mary's," Mane told the club's website (saintsfc.co.uk).

"I will try and score more than last season," he added.

The Senegalese international struck 10 Premier League goals in 25 starts last season. He found the back of the net again in the second leg of Southampton's 2-0 Europa League win over Vitesse Arnhem last week.

Southampton came from behind to draw their Premier League opener away to Newcastle United on Sunday, with Shane Long grabbing the equaliser in the 79th minute and Mane said the team was now fully focused on Everton's visit.

"We would like to win the game every time, but it's not always possible," he said.

"The first game of the season at Newcastle was okay. They made many changes and have a good team.

"We pushed and tried to work as a team, it was not a bad result but I think we keep working for the next game against Everton," he added.

Mane said preparations for the clash are going well, and expressed confidence that the team could improve on last weekend's result.

"It is going good. Everything is going good and we are happy in training. We will try our hardest to win the game," he added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)