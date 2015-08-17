Aug 17 Southampton's Sadio Mane says the Saints will learn from their 3-0 defeat by Everton, but need to dust themselves off quickly after being completely outplayed at home in their second game of the season.

Everton were 2-0 up by half time courtesy of the impressive Romelu Lukaku, and midfielder Ross Barkley added a third after the break.

"I can say disappointed," attacking midfielder Mane said when asked about the result.

"It's not easy, it was not a good day for us, but we have to forget this game and concentrate, focus for the next game," the Senegalese international added.

Southampton, who travel to Premier League newcomers Watford on Sunday, are looking to sign a new centre half by the time the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

A host of injuries left manager Ronald Koeman with Cuco Martina as his only defensive option on the bench against Everton.

With Ryan Bertrand, Steven Caulker and Florin Gardos all injured and five goals conceded in their first two games of the season, the need for defensive reinforcements is already clear.

"Everybody knows we are working at one more defender, and then I think we have a very good squad for this season, and we know that," Koeman said.

"A little bit unlucky in our options what we don't have at the moment.

"One defender on the bench and Matthew Targett played 90 minutes and he was ill, he wasn't 100 per cent and we have to accept that and we can't change that situation," the manager added.

Southampton have been linked with moves for Celtic's Virgil van Dijk and Napoli's French centre half Kalidou Koulibaly. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)