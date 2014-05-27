LONDON May 27 Former FC Basel manager Murat Yakin tops the list of bookmakers' favourites to land the Southampton manager's job after Mauricio Pochettino quit the south coast club for Tottenham on Tuesday.

The Swiss-Turkish coach is currently out of work having left Basel earlier this month, and is rated an 11/4 bet to take over the reins at St Mary's.

Former England manager Steve McLaren, ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez and recent Manchester United casualty David Moyes all feature in the bookies' list.

Latest odds:

11/4 Murat Yakin

7/1 Malky Mackay

10/1 Michael Laudrup

14/1 Steve McLaren

16/1 Rafa Benitez

16/1 David Moyes

16/1 Oscar Garcia

16/1 Paul Clement

20/1 Gus Poyet

20/1 Neil Lennon

20/1 Tim Sherwood

22/1 Roberto Di Matteo

22/1 Eddie Howe

22/1 Uwe Rosler

22/1 Glenn Hoddle

22/1 Thomas Schaaf

25/1 Dan Petrescu

25/1 Ralf Rangnick

25/1 Slaven Bilic

25/1 Thomas Tuchel

25/1 Steve Clarke

25/1 Claudio Ranieri

(Odds supplied by William Hill)

(Compiled by Ossian Shine)