Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu says manager Ronald Koeman was a key factor in his decision to join the Saints from Chelsea on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Blues in 2011 but spent the last two seasons out on loan, said speaking to Koeman convinced him that the Saints were the right club to join.

"I think it's good to have a coach who wants to play football and do the right things," Romeu, who came through Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, told the club website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"When I spoke with him, he more or less told me exactly what I was looking for and the style of play I've been looking for.

"That's what I was looking for when I came here -- a coach like him who can teach me a lot. He knows life as a player, and it will be very good for me to work under Ronald Koeman."

Romeu also revealed he spoke to compatriot and fellow Southampton new boy Juanmi before making the switch.

"He spoke to me perfectly about everything. He's only been here a couple of months but it's good for me to know someone in the dressing room to make sure I settle in quickly," Romeu said.

Romeu hopes to be involved when Southampton host Everton at St Mary's on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

"I can tell you that I'm really excited. I want to start training and to show to everyone that I'm ready and also to show my teammates that they have a good player next to them," he said.

