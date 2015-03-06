LONDON, March 6 Premier League clubs usually use fixture-free weeks as an opportunity to escape the English winter and visit warmer climes but Southampton have taken a novel approach by heading to the Swiss Alps.

Ronald Koeman's sixth-placed squad, making the most of an early FA Cup exit, are indulging in winter sports including skiing and ice hockey.

Coach Koeman and players Toby Alderweireld, Fraser Forster and Nathaniel Clyne tweeted photos of their action-packed trip which may have supporters sweating over safety issues.

Videos showed precariously balanced players and staff tumbling on the ice at a frozen hockey rink before hitting the ski slopes on Friday.

But Netherlands forward Eljero Elia was not enjoying himself, tweeting a picture from his hotel room alongside the caption: "It's too cold for me."

Southampton visit league leaders Chelsea on March 15, hoping to avoid any more slip-ups in their bid for a top-four spot and qualification for next season's Champions League. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)