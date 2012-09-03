Sept 3 Southampton manager Nigel Adkins defended a triple substitution tactic which let a trailing Manchester United off the hook to go on and beat the hosts 3-2, with two goals in the dying moments of their Premier League clash.

Leading 2-1 with 15 minutes to play at St Mary's on Sunday, Adkins hauled off playmaker Jason Puncheon, goalscorer Rickie Lambert and the livewire Adam Lallana.

Lambert in particular had terrorised United's defence, and United's back four looked instantly more comfortable once he left the pitch.

United settled at the back, found a better shape and new signing Robin van Persie punished Saints with an 87th minute equaliser before twisting the knife further with a stoppage time winner.

Adkins, though, stuck by his guns after Saints' third consecutive defeat back in the top flight.

"We wanted to be positive about what we were doing and made three front changes to get three fresh pairs of legs in there and obviously the counter-attacking ability of young Emmanuel Mayuka," the manager told reporters.

"It was a hard choice but we looked at the period of time, 15 minutes to go. Energy, you know? I just thought Guly (do Prado) would run his socks off, likewise with Jay (Rodriguez) and with Manny (Mayuka) coming in, he's a quick player and I thought we could put him down the middle.

"For me we've got a good group of players, a good bench, so why not go in there and impact them and give us that energy because we knew Jay Rodriguez would run all day...

"I just thought we'd have energy to run up and down but at the same time have a good physical presence with Jay who's good in the air playing against a small fullback in Rafael."

United also made three substitutions in a pulsating match, Alex Ferguson enjoying a top drawer trio of replacements in Paul Scholes, Nani and Javier Hernandez.

Adkins, experiencing the third Premier League match of his career, took his hat off to Ferguson, who was celebrating his 1,000th.

"We made it competitive for them, but he's the master, he's seen many, many things," Adkins said. "I suppose at the end of the day it is keeping patience."

The result lifted United to fifth in the table with six points, three behind league leaders Chelsea.

Southampton are rock bottom, the only club yet to register a point. Adkins, though, was able to retain a sense of humour.

"Well, what it means is we're the strongest team in the division because we are holding everyone up," he smiled. "We've got broad shoulders and what we'll do is we'll pick everybody up and we'll go again.

"We've had a winning mentality over here for the last couple of years, we've got to keep that mentality, we got to keep the standards right and the beliefs in how we want to play."

It may take more than belief to get Southampton off the mark, however - next up after the break is a trip to Arsenal. (Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore. Editing by Patrick Johnston)