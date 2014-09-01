LONDON, Sept 1 Southampton have terminated Algeria international Saphir Taider's season-long loan from Inter Milan because the midfielder did not show the right commitment, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"The midfielder joined Saints for the 2014/15 campaign but, having failed to live up to the high levels of commitment expected of Southampton players, that arrangement has been cut short," the club said in a statement on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

The 22-year-old joined Saints last month as part of a swap deal that saw club record signing Dani Osvaldo head to the San Siro on a year's loan.

Taider, whose arrival had been met with great optimism on the south coast after being part of an impressive Algeria squad at the World Cup, made one first-team appearance in a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)