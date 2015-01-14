LONDON Jan 14 Southampton's bustling midfielder Victor Wanyama will be out for "a few weeks" after injuring his hamstring moments before he was due to be substituted in their FA Cup third-round replay win at Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

The loss of the Kenya international is a big blow to the Premier League outfit.

They are third in the table and pushing for a shock Champions League berth, but may also have to do without fellow midfield enforcer Morgan Schneiderlin, who missed Wednesday's game with a groin injury.

"Victor Wanyama is a pity. Before the match I spoke to him and told him he would have 45 minutes, and he got injured with 10 seconds of the half left," Southampton boss Ronald Koeman told the BBC after the 1-0 victory at second tier Ipswich.

"He will have a scan tomorrow and we will see, but he will be missing for a few weeks. It is difficult. I won't necessarily go into the transfer market, I have young lads who we can use."

Southampton's success this campaign, despite selling most of last term's top performers, has been down to their Dutch coach's acumen when buying players, but also the club's long-held belief in promoting young talent.

Their top four credentials, boosted by victory at Manchester United at the weekend, will now be sorely tested for the Premier League trip to Newcastle United this Saturday and their FA Cup fourth-round date with Crystal Palace the weekend after. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)