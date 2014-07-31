LONDON, July 31 Full back Ryan Bertrand has joined Southampton on a season-long loan from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, and will fill the void left by Luke Shaw, who has moved to Manchester United.

"He is a top player who will bring a lot of quality to the team," manager Ronald Koeman told the club website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"He has experience at the highest level and is an exciting, attacking player, which is what I like to see in my full-backs."

Bertrand, capped twice by England, joined Chelsea in 2006 but has struggled for game time and has spent loan spells at six clubs before this latest move. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)