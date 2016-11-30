UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
LONDON Nov 30 Gareth Southgate was named as England's permanent manager on a four-year contract on Wednesday having impressed the Football Association during a four-match stint as interim coach.
The 46-year-old succeeds Sam Allardyce who departed 67 days into the job after being caught up in a newspaper sting.
Southgate said: "I am extremely proud to be appointed England manager. However, I'm also conscious that getting the job is one thing, now I want to do the job successfully."
Former England under-21 manager Southgate has overseen two wins and a draw in three 2018 World Cup qualifiers, leaving England top of the group, plus a friendly draw with Spain.
Southgate's contract will run through England's campaigns for the next World Cup and 2020 European Championship.
