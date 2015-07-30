Soccer-Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
LONDON, July 30 Napoli have agreed to sign Romanian international Vlad Chiriches from Tottenham Hotspur, the clubs announced on Thursday.
No transfer fee was disclosed but British media reports said the central defender had moved to the Serie A club for 4.5 million pounds ($7.01 million).
Chiriches made 43 appearances for Spurs after moving to the Premier League side in 2013 for a reported 6.8 million pounds from Steaua Bucharest, the club he joined from Pandurii Targu Jiu.
The 25-year-old, who has 32 caps and can also play at full back, made his Steaua debut in July 2011 and helped them win the domestic title in the 2012-13 season.
($1 = 0.6419 pounds) (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)