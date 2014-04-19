LONDON, April 19 Fulham's chances of remaining in the Premier League suffered a major blow when they lost 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a result that leaves them third from bottom with three matches remaining.

Consecutive wins over Aston Villa and Norwich City had given the west Londoners hope they could produce a late relegation escape act but the defeat leaves them on 30 points, two behind 17th-placed Norwich City who host leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Brazil midfielder Paulinho opened the scoring for Spurs after 35 minutes before Steve Sidwell, who also missed a 75th- minute penalty, equalised soon after.

Harry Kane netted for the third consecutive match, after halftime, and defender Younes Kaboul added a third goal on 62 minutes to keep Spurs in sixth spot with 63 points.

Cardiff City will move above Fulham if they avoid defeat to Stoke City later on Saturday while Chelsea can go top by beating bottom club Sunderland in the late kickoff. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)