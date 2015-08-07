SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON, May 7 Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON Aug 7 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to use a tough opening fixture away to Manchester United to avenge one of his team's worst defeats of last season, he said on Friday.
Spurs went to Old Trafford on a high last March after two wins in a week, but found themselves 3-0 down inside 35 minutes and were grateful the damage did not become even worse.
That loss left them six points behind fourth-placed United, a gap they could not bridge to earn a Champions League place.
"My feeling was real disappointment," Pochettino told Tottenham's in-house television station.
"We went in with real confidence but in the first 20 minutes we killed the game. Our performance wasn't good enough but this is a good opportunity to change that.
"We are feeling good after victory against AC Milan in the Audi Cup and I'm very excited.
"But Manchester United have improved a lot, signed a lot of good players, and it is a tough game for us."
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who returned as a substitute against Milan after his wrist injury, is in contention for Saturday's game, the Argentine added.
Defender Grant Hall, who has yet to make a first-team appearance, has joined Queens Park Rangers, Spurs announced on Friday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)
LONDON, May 7 Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
* Arsenal win 2-0 to end Manchester United's 25-game unbeaten run