LONDON Aug 7 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to use a tough opening fixture away to Manchester United to avenge one of his team's worst defeats of last season, he said on Friday.

Spurs went to Old Trafford on a high last March after two wins in a week, but found themselves 3-0 down inside 35 minutes and were grateful the damage did not become even worse.

That loss left them six points behind fourth-placed United, a gap they could not bridge to earn a Champions League place.

"My feeling was real disappointment," Pochettino told Tottenham's in-house television station.

"We went in with real confidence but in the first 20 minutes we killed the game. Our performance wasn't good enough but this is a good opportunity to change that.

"We are feeling good after victory against AC Milan in the Audi Cup and I'm very excited.

"But Manchester United have improved a lot, signed a lot of good players, and it is a tough game for us."

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who returned as a substitute against Milan after his wrist injury, is in contention for Saturday's game, the Argentine added.

Defender Grant Hall, who has yet to make a first-team appearance, has joined Queens Park Rangers, Spurs announced on Friday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)