LONDON Nov 11 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Naughton has lost an appeal against his red card in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Stoke City, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Naughton brought down Stoke winger Victor Moses in the closing minutes of the Premier League game and was shown red for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

The FA confirmed in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com) that Naughton's appeal had been dismissed.

"Naughton will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect as it was his second dismissal of the season," the statement said.

He will miss league games against Hull City and Everton. Spurs are 12th in the table with 14 points from their opening 11 games.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)