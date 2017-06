June 14 Harry Redknapp will leave his role as Tottenham Hotspur manager, the club said on Thursday, bringing to an end a successful four-year spell with the English Premier League side.

"This is not a decision the board and I have taken lightly," chairman Daniel Levy said in a short statement on the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"This decision in no way detracts from the excellent work Harry has done during his time with the club and I should like to thank him for his achievements and contribution."

