LONDON Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton was added to England's squad for the Euro 2016 warm-up matches against world champions Germany and the Netherlands after first choice Joe Hart was ruled out through injury on Monday.

Hart suffered a leg injury during Manchester City's Premier League defeat by Manchester United on Sunday and could be out for several weeks, according to City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Heaton, uncapped at senior international level, was called up to the England squad last summer after an impressive campaign in Burnley's one-season stay in the Premier League. Burnley are currently top of the Championship (second tier).

Heaton joins Stoke City's Jack Butland and Southampton's Fraser Forster as manager Roy Hodgson's options in goal.

Hodgson said he would not be calling up a replacement for Hart's City colleague Raheem Sterling who also limped out of Sunday's derby.

"Obviously it's very disappointing for Joe and Raheem to suffer injuries which will rule them out of our games against Germany and Holland," Hodgson told the FA's website (www.thefa.com). "They are important players in our squad and I wish them a speedy recovery."

Hodgson will also be without his right-hand man Gary Neville until Thursday because of his commitments as Valencia coach.

England play Germany on Saturday in Berlin and the Netherlands at Wembley next Tuesday.

