LONDON Oct 8 Liverpool's uncapped midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and Chelsea's left-sided player Ryan Bertrand have been added to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers with San Marino and Poland.

The English FA said in a statement that left back Kieran Gibbs had been ruled out of the squad with injury, prompting Bertrand's callup following two previous caps.

Regular left back Ashley Cole, charged with misconduct by the FA on Monday for a foul-mouthed Twitter comment about the organisation, joined up with the squad as normal ahead of the San Marino game at Wembley on Friday and the Oct. 16 trip to Poland.

England coach Roy Hodgson raised eyebrows when calling up uncapped duo Raheem Sterling of Liverpool and Adam Lallana of Southampton for last month's Group H qualifier against Ukraine and Shelvey's addition this time is another surprise. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)