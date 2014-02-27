LONDON Feb 27 England manager Roy Hodgson named the following 30-man squad for next Wednesday's friendly international with Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Thursday:
Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Fraser Forster (Celtic), Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion), John Ruddy (Norwich City)
Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Steven Caulker (Cardiff City), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Southampton), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Southampton), James Milner (Manchester City), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur)
Forwards: Jermain Defoe (FC Toronto), Rickie Lambert (Southampton), Jay Rodriguez (Southampton), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)