Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
LONDON Top-flight clubs will discuss allowing standing areas at their grounds during a meeting in London next week, a Premier League spokesman said on Friday.
It is the first time the issue has been on the agenda at a meeting of all 20 clubs.
However, even if the necessary two-thirds were in favour, there would be other hurdles to overcome including the need for amended government legislation.
All-seater stadiums were introduced in the top two divisions following an inquiry into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster during which 96 fans died at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.
A number of countries, including Germany, Austria and Scotland, have since introduced so-called "rail seating" that allows standing or sitting and is backed by the Football Supporters Federation that represents fans in England and Wales.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".