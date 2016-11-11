LONDON Top-flight clubs will discuss allowing standing areas at their grounds during a meeting in London next week, a Premier League spokesman said on Friday.

It is the first time the issue has been on the agenda at a meeting of all 20 clubs.

However, even if the necessary two-thirds were in favour, there would be other hurdles to overcome including the need for amended government legislation.

All-seater stadiums were introduced in the top two divisions following an inquiry into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster during which 96 fans died at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

A number of countries, including Germany, Austria and Scotland, have since introduced so-called "rail seating" that allows standing or sitting and is backed by the Football Supporters Federation that represents fans in England and Wales.

