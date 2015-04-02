April 2 Premier League standings
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 29 20 7 2 61 25 67
2 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 62 28 61
3 Arsenal 30 18 6 6 58 31 60
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 30 17 8 5 52 27 59
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 30 16 6 8 44 32 54
-------------------------
6 Southampton 30 16 5 9 42 21 53
7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 5 9 50 45 53
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 30 12 7 11 34 38 43
9 West Ham United 30 11 9 10 40 37 42
10 Stoke City 30 12 6 12 34 37 42
11 Crystal Palace 30 9 9 12 36 41 36
12 Newcastle United 30 9 8 13 33 48 35
13 Everton 30 8 10 12 38 42 34
14 West Bromwich Albion 30 8 9 13 27 39 33
15 Hull City 30 6 10 14 28 40 28
16 Aston Villa 30 7 7 16 19 39 28
17 Sunderland 30 4 14 12 23 44 26
-------------------------
18 Burnley 30 5 10 15 26 49 25
19 Queens Park Rangers 30 6 4 20 31 54 22
20 Leicester City 29 4 7 18 27 48 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Caroline Helly, editing by Pritha Sarkar)