LONDON, Aug 15 Final English Premier League
standings after the 2011/12 season
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester City 38 28 5 5 93 29 89
2 Manchester United 38 28 5 5 89 33 89
3 Arsenal 38 21 7 10 74 49 70
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 38 20 9 9 66 41 69
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 38 19 8 11 56 51 65
6 Chelsea 38 18 10 10 65 46 64
-------------------------
7 Everton 38 15 11 12 50 40 56
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 38 14 10 14 47 40 52
9 Fulham 38 14 10 14 48 51 52
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 13 8 17 45 52 47
11 Swansea City 38 12 11 15 44 51 47
12 Norwich City 38 12 11 15 52 66 47
13 Sunderland 38 11 12 15 45 46 45
14 Stoke City 38 11 12 15 36 53 45
15 Wigan Athletic 38 11 10 17 42 62 43
16 Aston Villa 38 7 17 14 37 53 38
17 Queens Park Rangers 38 10 7 21 43 66 37
-------------------------
R18 Bolton Wanderers 38 10 6 22 46 77 36
R19 Blackburn Rovers 38 8 7 23 48 78 31
R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 5 10 23 40 82 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
