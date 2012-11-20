'It's coming right on time for Murray', says Wilander
PARIS The magic that makes a grand slam champion is coming together for Britain's Andy Murray at just the right time, former world number one Mats Wilander told Reuters on Saturday.
LONDON Liverpool's teenage forward Raheem Sterling, who made his debut for England last week, has been questioned by detectives over an alleged assault, according to a police source.
Sterling, 17, who became England's fifth youngest player when he appeared in the friendly international against Sweden, was quizzed by officers, but not arrested, after a complaint was made about an incident in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.
"Merseyside Police can confirm that a 17-year-old male from the Woolton area was interviewed under caution following a report of an assault on Friday November 2," police said in a statement.
"A 27-year-old woman received slight injuries during the incident. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no formal action has been taken."
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS At six months pregnant, Serena Williams is refusing to let her baby bump get in the way of forehands or backhands -– she is still working out and playing tennis to retain her touch, her long-time coach told Reuters on Saturday.