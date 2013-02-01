Liverpool's Raheem Sterling scores against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool and England winger Raheem Sterling has been charged with assaulting a woman and the case will go to court later this month.

The 18-year-old was summonsed to Liverpool Youth Court on Friday on a charge of common assault, the Press Association reported.

The Jamaica-born teenager, who lives in Woolton, Liverpool, did not attend the hearing and lawyer Mick Hogan appeared on his behalf.

Police said a 27-year-old woman, who is known to the player, suffered "slight" facial injuries during an alleged incident in Toxteth, Liverpool, on November 2. Hogan told the court Sterling denied the allegation.

He said the alleged offence took place when the winger was 17 but, as he turned 18 in December, the matter should be transferred to the adult courts.

"I do have instructions to the effect that Mr Sterling will be pleading not guilty to this charge," Hogan said. "He is aware of today's hearing and the club are very supportive."

The move to an adult court was supported by the prosecution and the case was adjourned to Liverpool Magistrates' Court on February 22.

Sterling made his senior international debut for England last November against Sweden. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Pritha Sarkar)