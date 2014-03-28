Raheem Sterling warms up during a training session at the Friends Arena in Stockholm November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Liverpool's teenage winger Raheem Sterling is confident at least one of his dreams will come true in the next few months with his club challenging for the Premier League title and England manager Roy Hodgson set to announce his World Cup squad.

The fleet-footed 19-year-old is not ruling out both scenarios happening, either.

"I don't want to be the one that says Liverpool can go on and win the league," he told the BBC on Friday. "But there's a real belief and togetherness in the squad, we're all working for each other. We all know what the dream is at the end of it."

Liverpool are second in the Premiership, a point behind leaders Chelsea and two clear of Manchester City, who have two games in hand on the top two.

Sterling, who is working hard to shrug off a 'bad boy' reputation, credited manager Brendan Rodgers for his improved performance this season.

The youngster has scored seven goals for his club this season and impressed with England on his two appearances to date. Rodgers said last month that he rated his player the best winger in England.

Hodgson, a former Liverpool manager, is also a fan.

"He has seen me play and I think he likes the way I play. I'm grateful he's the manager of England," said the player. "He gives me good motivation to do well. He puts his arm around me and gives me little things I can do better at.

"Growing up you watch players like Ronaldinho playing in World Cups, doing the business and you idolise these people," he added of the prospect of travelling to Brazil for the World Cup finals in June.

"To then get called up by England for a World Cup? I don't think there'd be a greater feeling, knowing you could help make the nation proud."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)