LONDON, July 12 Manchester City have agreed a 49 million pounds ($76.07 million)deal to sign England winger Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Liverpool, British media reported on Sunday.

The 20-year-old did not fly out with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia after being named in the squad.

City had two bids for Sterling rejected last month after he turned down a pay increase to stay at the Anfield club.

($1 = 0.6441 pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)