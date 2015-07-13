BANGKOK, July 13 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the transfer of England international Raheem Sterling to a rival Premier League team, pending a medical test.

British media reported on Sunday that Sterling was moving to Manchester City in a deal worth 49 million pounds ($76.07 million).

Rodgers, speaking at a news conference in Thailand where Liverpool are kicking off their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, did not provide any specific details on the transfer but confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

"The situation is very simple. The club has agreed with another for a deal for Raheem to be transferred and subject to medical that will go through," Rodgers said.

