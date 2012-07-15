BURTON, England, July 15 An idea first discussed in 1975 and which has overcome a series of planning delays finally becomes reality next month when England's 100-million-pound ($155.47-million) national soccer centre opens in the centre of the country.

Nearly 50 years after Italy opened its national soccer base at Coverciano near Florence, a quarter of a century after France built its base at Clairefontaine outside Paris, and years after the Ciudad del Futbol centre started near Madrid, England has St George's Park, its own state-of-the art training centre.

The aims are three-fold: to improve the standard of coaching in the English game, to increased the number of coaches at all levels to ensure that England never again needs a foreign coach and to produce English players capable of winning a major title.

While Wembley is the spiritual home of English soccer, David Sheepshanks, the chairman of St George's Park wants the new complex to become the nerve centre.

"It's a nerve centre, it's a think tank, I would say a Mecca for the England game. Of the values we have created around this place, one of them is to be accessible because we want it to be aspirational. The other part is that it is a meeting place for ideas."

The complex is set in the heart of the Staffordshire countryside close to the town of Burton-on-Trent. No expense has been spared on the centre which includes 12 training pitches, including a full-size indoor one and one which has the special turf used at Wembley.

There are two luxury hotels where the England team and staff will stay in private areas before matches, but which are also open to the public.

The sporting facilities are among the best in the country with anti-gravity running machines, altitude chambers, hydrotherapy pools with underwater treadmills and an athletics track with built-in pressure pads.

There is a multi-purpose indoor sports hall plus five gymnasiums, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a six-lane 30-degree running hill and jogging routes on the 330-acre site - and some of the best technical equipment money can buy.

Banqueting suites, medical facilities and a conference centre are also on the complex, built in the last 17 months.

Sheepshanks says the current group of elite players will benefit from the place but, the real success or otherwise of St George's Park will not be judged for at least 10 years.

"France opened Clairefontaine in 1988 and won the World Cup 10 years later, Italy benefited from Coverciano years later and Spain from their school in due course, and so we are not asking to be judged on immediate results.

"We have identified a number of desired outcomes. They include increasing the number of qualified coaches in this country, increasing the standard of qualified coaches and increasing the number of homegrown managers in charge of Premier League teams we would have available to coach our national teams.

"So if we get this right, by definition, we should never need to appoint another coach from overseas."

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

The Football Association (FA) are expected to appoint the technical director to run St George's Park and work closely with England manager Roy Hodgson soon.

"He or she will appoint the coach education staff and we have some very good educators," Sheepshanks said, adding that not all the educators needed to be English.

"We have seven million players in this country and 103,000 qualified coaches, a ratio of one to 69.

"If we do it right and hit our target by 2018 we want a quarter of a million qualified coaches so the ratio will be one to 25. The teacher has the defining influence.

"We are coming up to the Olympics and there won't be one Olympic champion who hasn't got a world-class coach behind them."

Other sports and teams will be able to hire the facilities at St George's Park, but mainly it is for players and coaches of the 24 national representative sides under the FA's umbrella, including juniors, women's teams and the disabled.

Sheepshanks also hopes the centre will help to create a new kind of English player for the future - one who can take responsibility for themselves on and off the pitch.

"The football side will be down to the technical director," he said.

"We have all seen how the Euros played out and how the superior techniques of the Spanish helped them retain the title.

"Trevor Brooking (the FA's director of football development) is always saying that we need to develop more technically adept players but also more responsible players, thinking players.

"So the ethos of St George's Park will be to focus on those aims, to encourage a sense of personal ownership and a responsibility for the player's career development."

The opening of the complex is a milestone, coming nearly 40 years after it was first proposed. The first team to use it will be England's under-17s next month with the senior squad using it for the first time before their opening World Cup qualifiers in September.

"The English FA have made a statement of intent here," said Sheepshank, "We are now starting the hard work to achieve the success we crave."

($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)