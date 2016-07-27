Austrian international Marko Arnautovic has signed a four-year extension with Stoke City, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who had a year remaining on his previous four-year deal, was Stoke's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season as Mark Hughes' side finished ninth in the league table.

The striker, who has often played in a wide role with Stoke, had been linked by British media with a potential move to fellow Premier League club Everton and Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain.

"I am proud and thrilled to finally let to you know that I am going to stay a Potter," Arnautovic posted on his Instagram account.

"I suppose sometimes it takes a bit longer to make the right decision and this one comes from my heart."

Stoke begin their league campaign with a trip to the Riverside Stadium to face newly promoted Middlesbrough on Aug. 13.

