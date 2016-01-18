Jan 18 Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has heaped praise on his Arsenal counterpart Petr Cech who was again in superb form for the Premier League leaders in a hard-fought 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Czech stopper broke the Premier League clean sheets record last month and Sunday's shutout was his 10th this season, the joint-highest in the league along with Manchester City's Joe Hart.

Cech was at his best in the second half, denying the hosts with a series of saves including one right at the end to keep out Joselu's close-range strike.

"His record speaks for itself. What stood out for me, in the first half he had no saves to make but in the second half when we did turn on the pressure he was there when they needed him," Bultand told reporters.

"That is what (being) a good 'keeper is all about. It is not just the save but it is about relieving the pressure and making them feel comfortable in front of you."

England international Butland, 22, also impressed throughout to ensure Arsenal endured a frustrating afternoon at the Britannia Stadium.

Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin said the improvement in their defensive solidity was down to Cech infusing confidence within the team.

"When we try to stop all the shots but they manage to get some on target then they have another man to beat. We feel very confident with him in goal. I think he has given us that confidence at the back," Bellerin told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"It helps that this is a solid team defensively (that) has played a lot of teams together, and that you have probably the best goalkeeper in the league playing for you." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)