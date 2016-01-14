Jan 14 Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to sit out Sunday's Premier League encounter against table-toppers Arsenal with a hamstring injury, manager Mark Hughes said.

The Switzerland international missed Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Norwich City, which helped the Potters to climb up the table to seventh place after 21 games.

"He may miss out on Sunday's game. The likelihood is he will probably need at least 10 days possibly more and that's a real shame," Hughes told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He's got damage to his hamstring unfortunately after pulling up in training. It's a shame because he's just started to acclimatise to the Premier League and we could have used his guile last night."

After taking a while to find his feet at the club, Shaqiri has become a key member of the squad. Signed for a club record 12 million pound ($17.27 million) in August, he put in strong performances in impressive wins over Manchester City and Everton last month.

Hughes also said that striker Marko Arnautovic, who has scored seven league goals in 20 appearances, was a slight doubt for the game as he "has been feeling a little bit stiff in his hamstring." ($1 = 0.6950 pounds) (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)