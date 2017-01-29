Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods said an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications was to blame for his early-morning DUI arrest near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on Monday.
Stoke City striker Bojan Krkic has moved to Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The 26-year-old, who joined Stoke from Barcelona in 2014, leaves in search of regular first-team football after featuring in nine of Stoke's 22 Premier League games this season.
Stoke, who are ninth in the league table, confirmed the move in a statement on their website.
"Today sees a very special chapter in my life come to a close as another really exciting one opens," Bojan said on Twitter.
"For the time being, this isn't a goodbye to Stoke City, it's just a 'see you soon', but I don't want to pass up on the opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in ensuring that I hold great memories of my time at this club."
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods said an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications was to blame for his early-morning DUI arrest near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on Monday.
PARIS Three-times Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander reflects on Day Two of the French Open for Reuters.