Spain international Bojan Krkic has committed his long-term future to Stoke City by signing a four-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Bojan joined Stoke from Barcelona in 2014 but sustained a serious knee injury that cut short his first season in England.

Signed by current Stoke manager Mark Hughes to help instil a more eye-catching brand of football at the Britannia Stadium, the 25-year-old has been in good form this campaign, undoing defences with his eye for a pass and movement between the lines.

"Mark Hughes convinced me to come to Stoke, he has helped me and showed his trust in me from the beginning, he followed closely the recovery process from my injury and there is no doubt I have signed an extension of my contract thanks to him," Bojan told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ossian Shine)