Winger Bojan Krkic says he was frustrated with the lack of game time he has been getting at Stoke City and that he was puzzled by manager Mark Hughes' decision to drop him from the starting eleven despite being in fine form.

Bojan, who recovered from a major knee injury in time for the beginning of the season, has made just 22 Premier League starts since joining from Barcelona in 2014.

He scored seven goals, helping the Potters to ninth place, and equalling their highest finish since promotion in 2008.

"It's true that sometimes you don't play and you don't understand why. When you play you have to have the confidence to try things as a forward," the 25-year-old Spaniard told British media.

"I felt I was playing well but it's the manager's decision to pick the team and he has other players. If you don't play you're not happy, of course, but football is like this.

"It's always the manager's decision so I have to work hard in training and in games to make sure that he picks me and gives me opportunities."

Bojan was regularly shipped on loan by the Spanish champions and signed for Stoke in the hope of resurrecting his international career but was omitted from Vicente Del Bosque's squad for the Euro 2016 in France on Tuesday.

