Aug 12 Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss his team's Premier League opener against Middlesbrough after suffering an ankle injury in training, the club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old stopper fractured his ankle during England's 3-2 victory over Germany in March, missing the European Championships as a result, but had been expected to make his comeback this weekend.

The club said he would miss Saturday's away match after jarring his ankle in training and would undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage.

"Horrific timing after feeling so strong and sharp in pre season, waiting on the scan results, fingers crossed just a minor setback," Butland said on Twitter. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)