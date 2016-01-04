(Adds Stoke win appeal)

LONDON Jan 4 Stoke City have won their appeal against the red card shown to defender Geoff Cameron during the 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the FA said on its website on Monday.

Cameron, 30, was dismissed by referee Lee Mason seven minutes from the end of the game after he appeared to have struck the back of Claudio Yacob's head.

His three-year game suspension was withdrawn and Cameron will be available for the League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)