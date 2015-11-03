Nov 3 Stoke City forward Peter Crouch says he still has a future at the club despite managing just 45 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The 34-year-old striker has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season, making just five appearances and scoring just once, the winner in League Cup against Championship side Fulham on Sept. 22.

Crouch joined the Potters for a club record fee from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011, and has scored 33 Premier League goals in over 100 appearances for the club.

"Ideally, I want to force my way back in and play in a few more games. But all I can do, when given the opportunity, is to try to take it," Crouch told the BBC.

"Sometimes it can be frustrating and I have dialogue with the manager. But every player goes though it. We've signed some fantastic players this summer and there's lots of players wanting to get back in." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)