Feb 6 Everton struck three times in the first half on the way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Striker Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Seamus Coleman's glancing header doubled the lead and Aaron Lennon broke clear before slotting a neat shot past Stoke keeper Jack Butland.

Stoke, who slumped to their fifth successive defeat, rarely threatened to get back into the match and Everton climbed above them in the table.

