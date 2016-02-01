Valverde leaving Athletic Bilbao amid Barca speculation
LONDON Ernesto Valverde will not coach Athletic Bilbao next season, the Basque club announced on Tuesday, amid strong reports in Spain that he will become Barcelona's next manager.
LONDON Stoke City shattered their transfer record by signing French midfielder Giannelli Imbula from Porto for 18.3 million pounds ($26.39 million) on Monday.
Imbula, 23, has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, said the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).
The fee dwarfs the 12 million pounds that the Premier League club paid for Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri from Inter Milan in August.
"I'm delighted. It was a long day but we have got a very good young player who has a lot of potential," Stoke manager Mark Hughes told Sky Sports.
"A lot of things had to fall into place but they did thankfully."
Imbula has Champions League experience with Olympique Marseille, the club he joined in 2013 from French rivals Guingamp.
He moved to Porto last year for 20 million euros ($21.77 million).
Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "Giannelli is a player we have been trailing for some time.
"At one stage it looked unlikely we would be able to get the deal over the line but things accelerated quickly earlier today and Giannelli is really excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League with us."
Stoke, who are ninth in the table, visit fifth-placed Manchester United on Tuesday.
LONDON Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.