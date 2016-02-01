Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
LONDON Feb 1 Stoke City smashed their transfer record when they signed midfielder Giannelli Imbula from Porto for 18.3 million pounds ($26.39 million) on Monday.
The 23-year-old has agreed a five-and-a-half year contract, according to the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).
French under-21 international Imbula joined Porto from Olympique Marseille last year for 20 million euros ($21.77 million).
($1 = 0.6934 pounds)
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.