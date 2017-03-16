Defender Bruno Martins Indi wants to make his loan deal at Stoke City from Porto permanent at the end of the season as the Dutch defender looks to repay the faith shown in him by manager Mark Hughes.

Martins Indi, who joined Stoke on a season-long deal, has started every single game since Hughes handed him a debut in September.

"We are talking to each other, the club and me. I have the intention to stay. We want to see what is going to happen," the 25-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I was following Stoke City before I was here and I knew the way the manager wants to play.

"He gave me a lot of confidence to come here and he trusted me, I am happy that I could give him that back."

Stoke are ninth in the Premier League and will host leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

