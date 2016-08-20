STOKE CITY 1 MANCHESTER CITY 4

Aug 20 Two first-half Sergio Aguero goals set Manchester City on their way to a 4-1 victory at Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday as manager Pep Guardiola extended his 100 percent record in English football.

Aguero, who missed two penalties in City's 5-0 Champions League playoff victory at Steaua Bucharest on Tuesday, opened the scoring from the spot in the 27th minute after Ryan Shawcross had impeded Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentine forward doubled his tally nine minutes later, nipping ahead of Glenn Whelan to meet a sumptuous Kevin De Bruyne free kick and send a fine header across Shay Given and into the far corner of the goal.

Bojan Krkic pulled one back with a 49th-minute penalty after Raheem Sterling fouled Shawcross, but City sealed the win four minutes from time when substitute Kelechi Iheanacho rounded Given before crossing for Nolito to tap home his first Premier League goal and the Spaniard added the fourth in stoppage time. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)